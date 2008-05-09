I recently challenged you all to come up with the most ridiculous iPhone 2 concept designs possible, and boy oh boy did you ever deliver. What you're about to see is over 100 of the most impractical, nonsensical and flat-out retarded mobile phone designs the world has ever seen. No, you won't be seeing any of these on stage at WWDC next month and you certainly won't see them at the Apple store, but hopefully the sheer insanity and creativity of your fellow readers will tide you over until the real thing drops. Enjoy.
100+ iPhone 2 Designs I Guarantee Steve Jobs Won't Unveil Anytime Soon
