Zune Tattoo Guy Asks Microsoft's Permission to Change Name to 'Microsoft Zune'

As if this Zune Tattoo guy couldn't get any crazier, he's actually starting the process of legally changing his name to "Microsoft Zune." As you'd suspect, Microsoft might have a problem with that, so Mr. Zune Tat called up tech support to ask their permission on whether it was OK. And for all of our enjoyment, Steve decided to record his call and put it up on YouTube. The result? The tech support line he talked to doesn't have any real information for him and they advise that he write a letter to legal. If you're interested, hit the jump for a tech support call that has all of the holding and none of the resolution that you'd normally get from your own tech support calls.

[Zune Scene]