Zune Getting Audible Audio Book Support As Literacy Sheds Another Tear

Paul Thurrott of Microsoft loving fame got a confirmation email from Zune tech support that says Audible compatibility is coming soon. Hurray for people who love listening to words. Here's what the email said:

I understand that you have contacted us today in regards to whether or not the Microsoft Zune is compatible with our service. We have great news! After much anticipation, Audible and Microsoft have completed negotiations on making the Zune AudibleReady! While we do not have an exact date as to when the device will be officially AudibleReady, we expect to make the Zune compatible before years end. Our Device Centre on our website will be updated upon the Zune becoming compatible, so please be sure to check there periodically.

Huzzah! No launch date, but it is coming soon. As in, 2008. Perhaps around the same time as new Zune models hit the market? [WinSuperSite]