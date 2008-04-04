YouTube Living Legends Gives Us Excuse to Talk Rolling Stones Shine a Light

At last it's Friday. And not any Friday. Today is the Friday, the worldwide release of Martin Scorsese's Shine a Light. And like Keith said: you've got the sun, you've got the moon, and you've got the Rolling Stones. All of them probably created at the same point in time. YouTube is riding the Scorsese/Stones shockwave to launch their new YouTube Living Legends, a new channel in which you will be able to ask any question you want to legendary rock stars. I doubt there are any questions left to ask Mick, Keith & Co., but who cares. Screw YouTube. It's Shine a Light. Go and watch it. Twice. I'll do that this evening—then go exercise Richards-style: grab a vodka bottle and play air guitar. In the meantime, you can watch Mick and Keith in bloody Stella St. After the jumping, jack flash.

After Shine, Indiana Jones IV, Tony, JJ Abrams' Star Trek, and Dark Knight, I would call it a year and go scuba diving in the Maldives, thank you very much. [YouTube Living LegendsShine a Light]