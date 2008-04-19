Your Digital Camera Is Obsolete: Japanese Image Sensor 100x More Sensitive Than Current Chips

Right now, your camera either has a CCD (most point and shoots) or a CMOS image sensor (lots of DSLRs) inside, which converts pretty pictures into an electrical signal. Japan's Research Centre for Photovoltaics has developed a CIGS image sensor that's 100 times more light-sensitive than the silicon chip inside your cam. It's able to shoot in environments as dark as 0.001 lux, or about as dark as a "moonless clear night." Obviously, it'll be great for night vision gear, but it also picks up infrared, giving this some serious Sam Fisher applications. Check out the comparison shot between a CMOS and CIGS below, it's insane. Chen won't need that invisible coat, just a good zoom lens.

[Tech On]