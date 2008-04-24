YOTO T I-PEN Spy Camera Has Built-In Memory For Convenient Office Stakeouts

Pen spy cameras usually work wirelessly in conjunction with a base, beaming images surreptitiously onto a recording device or a monitor so you can enjoy them from afar. This YOTO pen, however, has the storage built in, meaning you'll have to wait until later to watch those 15FPS 352x288 videos or look at those 640x480 still pics. Just be careful how many times you drop this under the secretary's desk, or else you'll be not only out of a job, but probably have some criminal charges on your head too. [Yoto via imp3 via PMPToday]