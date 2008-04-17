Whole bananas just look after themselves in your fruit bowl until they go all brown and spotty. But if your recipe calls for half a banana, then you know the spare hemibanana is going to go all gooshy really fast and you'll end up binning it. That's where NANA Saver comes in, with its pincer-like action grabbing onto the end of your bisected fruit and protecting it with a little sealing plate, keeping it fresh from the air. Simple, and only US$2.98. Or you just could eat the other half. I'm just saying. [Product via Nerd Approved]