XCM Chrome Xbox 360, From Drab to Fab(ricated)

We can't speak for everyone here, but our home theatre just isn't looking tacky enough lately. Luckily there's this XCM-branded chrome Xbox 360 case replacement for HDMI-enabled models to help us reach our geek quota. Running about US$60, a set of four will only set you back US$240—a nominal cost to have the most unique, sought-after rims on the block. Unfortunately, the hard drive cover isn't included, nor is a new skin for your controller. Those will set you back US$25 and US$30, respectively, meaning that this little joke gets expensive real quick.

