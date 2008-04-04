XCM Chrome Xbox 360, From Drab to Fab(ricated)

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

We can't speak for everyone here, but our home theatre just isn't looking tacky enough lately. Luckily there's this XCM-branded chrome Xbox 360 case replacement for HDMI-enabled models to help us reach our geek quota. Running about US$60, a set of four will only set you back US$240—a nominal cost to have the most unique, sought-after rims on the block. Unfortunately, the hard drive cover isn't included, nor is a new skin for your controller. Those will set you back US$25 and US$30, respectively, meaning that this little joke gets expensive real quick.

