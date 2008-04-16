Xbox-Selling Mum Gets Rewarded with Free Vacuum for Solid Parenting

Remember the badass mum who put her son's Xbox 360 up on eBay after he broke the vacuum to get out of playing chores and was busted surfing for porn on the web? Well, it looks like being a tough parent pays: Dyson is sending her a US$500 DC25 vacuum cleaner free of charge. So remember this lesson, kids: if you're going to be a little brat, make sure your mum is creative and you get punished in a way that garners publicity. That way, she'll profit and you can claim that was your plan from the beginning. The system works!