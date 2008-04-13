WWII Star Wars Action Figures

Action figure customizer extraordinaire Sillof is at it again, following up his Steampunk Star Wars collection with a World War II themed line of figurines. Choice pieces include Han Solo in a bomber jacket, holding a German Mauser (which incidentally was the base for the prop used in the Star Wars movies) and a gorgeous rendition of a Stormtrooper, outfitted in armour and burlap. The gallery is below. [Raving Toy Mania]

