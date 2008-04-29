How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Wozniak and Kathy Griffin End Relationship

Woz and Kathy Griffin have been dating since mid '07, but their relationship has just come to an end. Strangely. Via email. Griffin has this to say:

"As a matter of fact," she added, "I got an email last week from him, and he is going to marry someone else... I think he might be married. I don't really know that for sure, though."

We're still not sure what happened between the 47-year-old Griffin and the 57-year-old Woz, but we suppose that fewer details are better in this case. [US Magazine via VW]

