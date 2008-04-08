World's First OLED Lamp

We're not sure why someone would want to make an OLED desk lamp at this point in time, what with the technology being relatively new and somewhat expensive right now, but OSRAM Opto Semiconductors and designer Ingo Maurer have done just that. This lamp, called "Early Future", is made up of ten distinct OLED tiles measuring 132 x 33 mm each. There's no price on this as far as we can see, but it's going to be a while until people will actually be buying these OLED lamps anyway. For now we'll stick to illuminating our offices with the soft glow of four LCD monitors. [OSRAM via OLED Info]