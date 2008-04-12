World's First Dual-SIM WIndows Mobile Phone Keeps Girlfriends and Wives Separate

Dual-SIM phones that let you have your phone be simultaneously on two GSM networks are nothing new, but until now they've been on regular phones. This makes no sense. Who needs two phones? Businessmen. And businessmen need phones that scream "I AM A BUSINESSMAN!" Few do that better than Windows Mobile, and these W1000 and G1000 Windows Mobile phones from HKC accomplish the job quite nicely.

The two models differ mostly in the fact that the W1000 is CDMA and GSM while the G1000 is dual GSM. Other than this, they both have a 200MHz CPU, 256MB RAM, a 2.8-inch touchscreen and Windows Mobile 6. It's available right now in Asia, but it'll take a bit of finagling to get one for yourself here. [Unwired View via Slashphone]