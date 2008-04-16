WirePod Power Strip is Curly-Wurly Piece of Kit

Designed for US firm Artechnica, Joris Laarman's power pod truly is a thing of beauty. Designed for people who don't want heavy-duty power strips—the kind you might find in MacGyver's tool box—it's made of thermoplastic rubber and has four sockets on it. The aim is, apparently, to turn power cords from "concealed, passive objects into visible, active elements that aesthetically and functionally energise living and working spaces." Well, talk about going too far. WirePod is part of of the WiremoreTM range. [Artechnica via Dezeen]