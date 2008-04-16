Windows XP Service Pack 3 Ships to Manufacturers April 21st, Hits Windows Update April 29th

Windows XP SP3 will start shipping to manufacturers and IT workers next Monday, 21/4. The Following Tuesday, 29/4, it will be made available for download over Windows Update. This is the final version of SP3, following the RC1 and RC2 builds offered earlier in the year, which promises to boost performance by 10% and network access protection. [ComputerWorld]
