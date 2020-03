Originally set to get the axe at the end of June, XP Home got a call from the brass at Microsoft, delaying its demise for at least another 2-3 years. Not surprisingly, the reason was the increasing popularity of budget laptops like the Asus Eee PC and Intel's Classmate PC. Microsoft has vowed to keep XP on the market until one year after the next version of Windows is released, so it is conceivable that it could live on beyond 2011. [AP via Ars Technica]