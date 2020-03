Best Buy is selling the Windows XP Eee PC for $399, same as the Linux version. What a deal! Except that you're actually missing a couple things, like the memory card slot, according to Best Buy's specs—which is kind of a big deal, given that the XP install will eat up a lot more of the Eee PC's 4GB of storage than Linux. Topping it off, your warranty only lasts for a year, though the Linux model gets two years of warranty snugglage. Guess they had to trim somewhere. [Mobile Mag]