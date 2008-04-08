Windows Vista SP1 Update: Endless Restart Bug Fixed, Automatic Rollout Starts Next Week

As people who've already made (or attempted) the jump to Vista SP1 know, before you get to the actual service pack, you've gotta clear a gauntlet of pre-install updates, which started rolling out in Feb. One of the updates apparently sent some users into an endless spiral of reboots, so Microsoft hit pause on the auto-rollout. Two months later, it's fixed! Microsoft now returns you to your regularly scheduled SP1 programming, which goes full-throttle automatic update next week. Here's what you're in for. [Windows Vista Blog]