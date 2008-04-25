Windows Sales Way Down, Microsoft Loses Money (Versus Last Year)

Here are the meaty bits in the cold platter of numbers that is Microsoft's quarterly earnings report. Windows sales are way down (the client division, which makes Windows, saw sales drop by 24 percent vs. last year). Office is doing alright, but they're losing their arse on online services. The entertainment division (Zune and Xbox) is balling, with revenue up 68 percent, making Xbox and Zune profitable for almost a year now. But bottom line, Microsoft's income was down 11 percent from last year. [Microsoft, WSJ via Vwag]