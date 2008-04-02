Windows Mobile 6.1 Gets Official, No More Rumour Nonsense

All you business fools who've been waiting for Windows Mobile 6.1 can all relax. It's here. And it's supporting all kinds of jibba jabba technologies like a new Internet Explorer Mobile with IE6 tech and h.264, Adobe Flash and Microsoft Silverlight support. There's also even more stuff for your I.T. crew (I put the T in I.T.) such as better System Centre Mobile Device Manager 2008 (only the suckas at Microsoft would name a product like this) and Exchange Server 2007 SP1 support. And here's a big list of new and old phones that are getting the update:

• Mobile operators:

- Alltel Wireless: HTC PPC6800, HTC Touch

- AT&T: Samsung BlackJack II, MOTO Q 9h global, Pantech duo, AT&T Tilt by HTC

- Sprint: A new Palm Treo and updates for the Mogul by HTC, Touch by HTC, MOTO Q 9c, Samsung ACE

- T-Mobile International: T-Mobile MDA Ameo 16 GB, T-Mobile MDA compact IV

• Device-makers:

- ASUS: New phones including the P320, ZX1, P560, M536 and updates for the P527, P750, M930

- HTC: A new Touch Dual for the U.S. and updates for the AT&T Tilt, Touch by HTC, Mogul by HTC from Sprint, TyTN II

- i-mate: 8502, 9502, 8150, 6150

- Intermec: CN3

- Motorola: MOTO Q 9c, MOTO Q 9h global, MC70, MC9000

- Pantech: Pantech duo

- Samsung: BlackJack II

- Toshiba: Portégé G810,Portégé G910