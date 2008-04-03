WiMax Competitor LTE Runs Wii Online Multiplayer So Fast It Seems Local

WiMax isn't the only the live 4G game in town. Alcatel-Lucent is running an arguably much sexier demo of LTE (long-term evolution), the high-speed 4G network that Verizon and AT&T are going to deploy. Besides streaming video to a wall of TVs with over 100Mbps of throughput, they have two Wiis hooked up, one on Wi-Fi and one on LTE, battling each other in an online Mario Strikers Charged match. It's totally lag-free, as frenzied and butter smooth as Strikers gets. Full-fledged online gaming anywhere is so close it hurts.