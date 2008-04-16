Wii Fit Is Gonna Cost You US$90 (AU: We're Being Ripped Off!)

Nintendo has announced that Wii Fit with the Balance Board will cost US$90 when it hits US shelves. We can debate about that price all day, but you should realise that Wii Fit could cost you a lot MORE than US$90 if it makes you live longer, you end up buying more food/paying more rent and the debt collectors actually expect you to cough up that cash for your kids' college loans. Moral? Dying young ain't so bad. And Wii Fit is too damned expensive, even if the public "buys" it.

AU: Damn Americans, whining about expensive peripherals. I only posted this so that you guys could see how much we're getting rorted, seeing as how we have to pay $150 for a Wii Fit over here. What's that work out to? US$139? So we get the joy of a US$40 premium.

It's no wonder that the grey market is so huge over here when our RRPs are so ridiculously marked up.