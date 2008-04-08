Who Tall Are You? Mirror: Yep, Tom Cruise Is Teeny

When I was a kid, I used to think all celebrities were like 30 feet tall, since they look pretty gigantic on the big screen. Then I got older, and heard nasty rumours about how dwarf-y people like Sly Stallone and Tom Cruise really were, but I didn't really believe it, since I couldn't exactly stack 'em up to myself. My warped childhood perceptions have been completely shattered by the Who Tall Are You? Mirror, which notches out the heights of your all favourite (and reviled) celebrities for head-to-head (or not!) comparison. For instance, did you know that Kid Rock is actually a giant, towering over NBA great Charles Barkley? Educational and mindblowing. [Suck.uk via MAKE]