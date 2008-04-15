How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

What You Missed Last Weekend

Here's a roundup of the weekend's best, just in case you were busy watching Baywatch reruns across the lazy days.
Eee PC 900 got unboxed.
Amazon tax bill introduced.
$20 disposable cellphone introduced.
Heathrow Terminal 5. Fail.
WWII Star Wars figurines wee so cool they hurt us in our cool parts.

Buran space shuttle went...floating away.
3D robot art amazed us.
• Leaked Clone Wars trailer left us a little disappointed.
• First high definition map of the moon released.
Indian Firefox bus. Smashing.

Now hit up the homepage for the best of shiny gadgets everywhere.

