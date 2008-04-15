What You Missed Last Weekend

Here's a roundup of the weekend's best, just in case you were busy watching Baywatch reruns across the lazy days.
• Eee PC 900 got unboxed.
• Amazon tax bill introduced.
• $20 disposable cellphone introduced.
• Heathrow Terminal 5. Fail.
• WWII Star Wars figurines wee so cool they hurt us in our cool parts.
• Buran space shuttle went...floating away.
• 3D robot art amazed us.
• Leaked Clone Wars trailer left us a little disappointed.
• First high definition map of the moon released.
• Indian Firefox bus. Smashing.
Now hit up the homepage for the best of shiny gadgets everywhere.