What Would Chicks Do for a Klondike Bar? Give Up Their Password

I thought that the whole chicks would do anything for chocolate stereotype was just, you know, a stereotype, but vaguely scientific market research proves it's true! Infosecurity Europe went around posing as marketers, offering people chocolate bars in exchange for their computer passwords, and 45 percent of the women gave it up like prom night. Only 10 percent of the dudes went for it. Of course, it's totally possible the women were actually more conniving in their desire for the chocolate, and they all just lied about their password, while only 10 percent of the guys were able to devise such a clever ruse. I mean, that's what I would've done. [McSolutions via The Raw Feed]