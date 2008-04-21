Western Digital has announced the Velociraptor (US$300 retail), their latest and greatest in speedy storage. Connecting through 3GB/s SATA, the 300GB, 10,000RPM Velociraptor is actually a 2.5" hard drive with a massive "Icepack" heatsink that makes it large enough to fit in a 3.5" bay. Maximum PC already got their hands on a preproduction unit. So how fast was it? Real fast.
Western Digital Velociraptor Is New "Fastest Hard Drive Ever"
