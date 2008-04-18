WeRobot Shirt Pays Homage To Our Robotic Overlord Celebrities

How many times have you been walking around SoHo when you spot a robot celebrity trying to play it cool? You tap him on the shoulder and are like, "You're the Robot from Lost in Space!" And then he turns around and...how embarrassing. It's just a gumball machine with some hosing stuck to the side. Wait, no, it was the Robot from Lost in Space! See? It gets tricky.

That's why we need this WeRobot shirt, featuring 51 silhouettes of the world's most famous robots. The only thing they're missing are the names, which is exactly what the comments and your wasted Friday at work are for. [product via botjunkie]