Weathly, Anonymous Treehugger Buys Eco-House For US$15 Million

If you had US$15 million to spend on a home, would you choose to drop that cash on this concept home set to be built in a Cotswold nature reserve? Apparently that is just what an anonymous buyer did recently, making the "Orchid House" the UKs most expensive country home—and it won't be completed for 3 years. For that money the buyer (rumoured to be in the entertainment industry) will get a home shaped like a bee orchid that should produce more energy that it consumes thanks to an underground pump and geothermal heating. Great, so the house will pay for itself in about a 1000 years. Additional pic after the break.

[EcoFriend via DailyMail via DVICE]