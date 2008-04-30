Wearable Chair is the Ultimate Invention

Seriously, how is it possible that the wearable chair isn't the hottest accessory around today when it was patented 30 whole years ago? Look at it! You strap it to the backs of your legs and you can just sit back and rest easy whenever you want! I wouldn't have to submit to the cruel tyranny of standing under my own volition any longer! It'd be perfect for concerts, the subway or the unemployment line, where you'd presumably run into the inventor of these things, Darcy Robert Bonner. Now that this thing has been rediscovered after being lost for so long, it's time to make the dream a reality. [Patent via Book of Joe]