Waterproof PSP Bath Bag Is Every 9-Year-Old's Wet Dream

As Adrian pointed out, if we had these PSP bath bags when we were nine, we'd be a whole lot cleaner and a whole lot wrinklier than we are now. It's a bag. It holds your PSP. It goes into baths. That's pretty much all you need to know. It's unclear to us why you couldn't just get a sandwich bag from Target that would do the same thing, but sandwich bags don't have that fancy pants cord at the top. Does the PSP camera work with Skype video? Because we have an idea... [Impress via PSP Fanboy via Kotaku]