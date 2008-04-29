Watch Full Episodes of Friends, Scooby Doo and The Batman Online for Free

Warner Bros. is jumping into the online video arena next month with a pair of sites, thewb.com and kidswb.com, which will show full episodes of its biggest series, like Friends and Smallville on the former, and stuff like Bugs Bunny, Scooby Doo and Batman (hopefully Paul Dini's brilliant and amazing original animated series, not The Mediocre Batman) on the latter. It'd probably have made more sense for them to join Hulu, but Warner's probably not keen on splitting the ad dollars. If there's enough content, it could become a real destination, but we're guessing you'll still have to go to YouTube for "Coal Black and de Sebben Dwarves." [Yahoo]