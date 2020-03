Walt Mossberg has confirmed what AT&T Mobility CEO Ralph de la Vega already hinted at CTIA: the iPhone will be 3G-capable "in 60 days." Mossberg said it 6:53 into this Beet.tv feature. Knowing that it's going to be one year after release, what De la Vega said, and the fact that Walt gets his mitts on the goods way before anyone else, it's only logical to think he is right. We will discover it around June 4.

[9to5mac—thanks Ted]