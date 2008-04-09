Wal-Mart Refunding HD DVD Players Bought On or After Nov. 1

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Wal-Mart is a little late to the HD DVD pity party, finally deciding to offer tokens to suckers who threw in with the dead format. Until April 30, they'll refund any HD DVD player bought after Nov. 1, as long as you've got the original receipt, though you don't need the original packaging.

If you wanna dump your HD DVDs, too, Best Buy will take them off your hands, but don't expect too much scratch for 'em ($2.70 a piece). But, their HD DVD apology offers are the most generous of anyone's (to make up for usually reaming you?), so for change, we actually hope you bought your HD DVD goods there.

AU: Are any Aussie retailers showing this kind of generosity? Let us know!

