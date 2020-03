We're not going to oversell this one. It's a bike. And it's had the wheels replaced by spokes tipped with shoes. In other words, it's quite possible the greatest invention ever.

Ad Dugdale celebrates that there's finally a bike to give the Bitchcruiser a proper ass-kicking. We celebrate the sweet, awkward video of someone riding the thing after the jump.



Yeah, we'd rather walk. I mean, walk walk, not bike walk or whatever. [arkitip via newlaunches]