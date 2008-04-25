Wacom New Touchscreen Perfect for Fabled Tablet MacBook

Wacom, maker of the best graphic tablets available—as our video review of the latest Cintiq points out—says their new technology may be the key in developing perfect tablet computers, like the fabled MacBook Tablet. Their new surface has pressure-sensitive pen input and "pinpoint precision and drift-free" finger touch capability for low-power operation and lower cost for device manufacturers.
