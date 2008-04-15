Wacky Afghan Engineer Develops Remote Controlled Kalashnikov Burglar Alarm

The infamous Kalashnikov has a long and illustrious history of murder and mayhem, which makes it the perfect centerpiece for a contraption developed by unemployed Afghan electrical engineer Hanif Molavizadeh. With only a small movement outside his window, the device will trigger a "song like warning." It will then call Molavizadeh's mobile phone which can be used to send a message to the would-be thief through the alarm box. If that doesn't work, the Kalashnikov can be fired remotely to lay down some serious vigilante justice.

Not content to stop with home protection, Molavizadeh has expanded his unique and painful approach to crime fighting to the automotive realm. In fact, he has already constructed a system that can deliver a non-lethal electric shock to a car thief via his mobile phone. Despite interest from private individuals and local news sources, the Afghan government isn't taking his work seriously—which shows you just how bad the situation is in Afghanistan. This is the kind of dude you keep your eye on. [NPR via Gizmag]