How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

WABOT-2, An '80s Robot that Rocked the Synth

In the '80s, the only things bigger than man-perms were robots and synthesisers. Waseda University's WABOT-2 combined both of these trends in to what may be considered the ultimate '80s icon. Extremely advanced for the day, the WABOT-2 could not only read music to play the electronic organ, but accompany a singer with a dynamic tempo and then hold a conversation after the performance. It's good to know that over 20 years later with all the advancements in microprocessors, Man was able to realise the vision. [Waseda University via MAKE]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
china coronavirus covid-19 quarantine

Dozens Trapped After A Chinese Hotel Being Used For Coronavirus Quarantine Collapses

A hotel in southeastern China collapsed Saturday, trapping about 70 people among the wreckage, Reuters reported. According to local media outlets, the building had recently become a quarantine centre due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles