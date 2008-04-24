WABOT-2, An '80s Robot that Rocked the Synth

In the '80s, the only things bigger than man-perms were robots and synthesisers. Waseda University's WABOT-2 combined both of these trends in to what may be considered the ultimate '80s icon. Extremely advanced for the day, the WABOT-2 could not only read music to play the electronic organ, but accompany a singer with a dynamic tempo and then hold a conversation after the performance. It's good to know that over 20 years later with all the advancements in microprocessors, Man was able to realise the vision. [Waseda University via MAKE]