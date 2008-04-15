Vtech's IS6110, an Instant Messaging Cordless Telephone

The Vtech IS6110 is the little cordless telephone that could. There is a lot of functionality packed into one tidy little package. It is a fully featured DECT 6.0 cordless phone that includes a full QWERTY keypad and lays claim to being the first cordless phone to deliver instant messaging capabilities. All you do is plug the base station into your PC and you will be able to roam around your house instant messaging to your heart's content.

By adding messaging capabilities for MSN Messenger, Windows Live Messenger and AOL Instant Messenger, Vtech could be extending a lifeline to flagging cordless phone technology. The trouble for Vtech is that for many people landline telephones are redundant technology. I have one, I keep it for private communications; divulging it only to a few close friends and family. When it rings I know it is important. The trouble is that small list of people hardly justifies the expense and were it not for the fact that there are times that I actually need to have a landline, my house would be mobile phone only. Precisely the reason why many people are foregoing landlines altogether. Why bother when a mobile gives you everything that you need and more?

The retail price of the Vtech IS6110 is surprisingly cheap, US$99.95, a small price to pay for cordless messaging freedom; but considering that most people have a mobile phone that gives them all of that and more, the demand has got to be somewhat limited. [Vtech via Engadget]