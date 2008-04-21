VitalJacket: Heart Monitor And T-Shirt in One

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Some of the same kind of health telemetry that the French army may be using could be yours in the new VitalJacket product. It's a smart T-shirt with a built-in electrocardiogram monitor, designed for both medical diagnostics and sports fitness uses. It's supposed to be less awkward than conventional devices, as well as more comfortable. The HWM200 version sends data on the wearer's heart over a Bluetooth link to a phone or PDA, allowing real-time monitoring. The 100 version stores it on an SD card for later analysis on a PC and allows the wearer to define heart rate limits which trigger a vibration alarm in the shirt. Both editions are available for pre-order for around US$635. [Vitaljacket via Talk2myshirt]

