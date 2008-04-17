Vista Update Scrambling USB Devices, SP1 Auto-Rollout Stalled?

An update that went out last week for Vista to patch security holes in Windows Defender (ironically) is apparently knocking out some USB devices like mice and keyboards, so that they stop working entirely. Microsoft actually admits the issue: "We are aware of concerns that a recent Microsoft update may be causing problems with USB devices. We are investigating the matter, and at this time, do not have any information to share." So you might wanna skip that one. Speaking of, the Reg also says Vista SP1's supposed auto roll-out "remains missing in action" and has an MS spokesman seemingly confirm the delay. We installed manually a while ago. Anyone got the automatic update? [The Reg]