Vista Running 108 Apps Bites Mac OS X Back

This video shows Microsoft Windows Vista with Service Pack 1 running 108 applications at only 30% processor usage, according to Reader Daniel Smith, who sent it to us in response to the picture of Mac OS X Leopard running 150 applications this weekend. His specs are nothing to write home about:

I'm runnin a stock Intel Core 2 Quad Q6600 with 4GB of RAM. I counted 108 apps total and gave up bored after I had running anything from Photoshop, Visual studio 2008, Office professional 2007, Safari, and Media Centre all the way down to that resource hog, Minesweeper.

This fascinates me at oh-so-many levels:

• How the heck do you have 100 graphics applications installed in your computer in the first place?

• Why do people still care about this kind of things?

• What do you people really care about when it comes to the performance of your computer?

• How comes we haven't had any Linux user telling us he's running 250,000 apps simultaneously on six different monitors.

• How many applications can the Beamz run?

• And finally, how many graphical apps can you run in your computer without it burning down in flames?

Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines. Please write your opinions and personal benchmarks in the comments.