Viruses and Malware to Hit One Million Mark

According to Sophos computer security, there will be one million distinct viruses and malware by the end of 2008. But 25% of that malware has been produced just in the last six months. Luckily, not all the stats published by PC World are that troubling...but it's not all roses and daffodils either.

• Security companies log 25,000 malware samples per day
• 85 to 90 percent of malware families are immediately fixed
• In 1995, 1 in 40 emails had malware attached. Now it's 1 in 1,000.
• Current trends point to more malware attacking your kernel.

