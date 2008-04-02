Video: Samsung Instinct Lets You Browse Web Pages with Tilt Navigation (Plus, It's Under US$300)

Samsung Instinct, second pass, this time in a room with real lighting! Besides learning that it'll come out for under US$300, we took another look at the web browser, which we weren't super impressed with earlier, partially because its slick, headlining interface feature—panning through a website by tilting the phone up or down—was brokified. Turns out, the dark discotheque room is what nuked it, since it made it impossible for the camera to detect any movement.

It's actually a pretty nifty UI feature, though it doesn't quite make up for the browser's other flaws—zooming could be much better and no portrait mode, though we're told they're working on both (pop-up keys on the keyboard might be on the way, too). We were also told that the platform will be continually evolving and show up on other Sprint devices, so at least theoretically it's only going to get better. [Instinct Coverage @ Giz]