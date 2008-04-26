Video Demo: Archos Sling-Like TVportation Video Streamer



We had a little peek of Archos' new Sling-like TVportation service for their TV+ box and 605/705 media players when we messed around with their 605 GPS add-on, but didn't get to really dive in cause they were having some network issues before we had to split. Anyways, here's a video walk-through, completely with heavy French accents.

Free firmware upgrade later this month if you register your TV+ (or US$50 if ya don't), it'll deliver QVGA video from your TV to PCs, WinMo phones, 605/705, and then Symbian soon. Not bad if you're already in the Archos ecosystem, but the res is sorta shitty. [Archos, Archosfans]