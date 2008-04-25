Video: BumBot, the Homeless-Fighting Robocop

When the sun goes down in Rufus Terrill's neighbourhood, criminals and vagrants swarm in like Night of the Living Homeless. You remember when we first told you about BumBot, the solution contrived by the former DoD contractor. "If it wasn't chasing criminals, it'd be fighting Osama bin Laden." Granted, it's only equipped with a deBUManising water jet turret, but his dreams were bigger: "I wanted to put a flamethrower on it, but they wouldn't let me do that." The police shut down his Taser plans too. You saw the original pics, but now here's a video of BumBot in action, from Colbert. [Colbert]