Viatek CFL Makes Your Rooms Brighter, Less Smelly

If you've ever thought of your light bulb as a serious underachiever without enough features, maybe it's time to spring for Viatek's new Ionic 15 watt compact fluorescent. This bulb pulls double duty, both brightening up your life and cleansing the air, all the while saving you money on your electric bill. The CFL uses 15 watts to produce the same amount of light as a 60 watt incandescent, lasts for 10,000 hours, and cleans a 100 square foot area with its built in ionic purifier. All for just US$14.99 on Amazon. Now repeat after me - lazy light bulbs are for losers! [Amazon via Popgadget]