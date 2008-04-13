How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Viatek CFL Makes Your Rooms Brighter, Less Smelly

If you've ever thought of your light bulb as a serious underachiever without enough features, maybe it's time to spring for Viatek's new Ionic 15 watt compact fluorescent. This bulb pulls double duty, both brightening up your life and cleansing the air, all the while saving you money on your electric bill. The CFL uses 15 watts to produce the same amount of light as a 60 watt incandescent, lasts for 10,000 hours, and cleans a 100 square foot area with its built in ionic purifier. All for just US$14.99 on Amazon. Now repeat after me - lazy light bulbs are for losers! [Amazon via Popgadget]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
china coronavirus covid-19 quarantine

Dozens Trapped After A Chinese Hotel Being Used For Coronavirus Quarantine Collapses

A hotel in southeastern China collapsed Saturday, trapping about 70 people among the wreckage, Reuters reported. According to local media outlets, the building had recently become a quarantine centre due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles