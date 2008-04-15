How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Veuve Globalight Cools Your Champagne, Gives Romantic Glow Too

Designer Karim Rashid has turned out this multifunction champagne cooler just in time for the upcoming Milan Design Fair, and we have to admit it's rather beautiful. Produced in collaboration with Veuve Clicquot, the Globalight is supposed to keep your champers chilled for two hours and also sheds a halo of pink light: sitting on stepping stones in the middle of a lake is optional. Why that pink light, though? Might have a romantic impact on a special evening, perhaps. It'll certainly have an impact on your wallet: it's a 500-piece limited edition and costs US$4,000. [Luxury launches]

globalight3globalight2globalight1

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
china coronavirus covid-19 quarantine

Dozens Trapped After A Chinese Hotel Being Used For Coronavirus Quarantine Collapses

A hotel in southeastern China collapsed Saturday, trapping about 70 people among the wreckage, Reuters reported. According to local media outlets, the building had recently become a quarantine centre due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles