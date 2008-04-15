Veuve Globalight Cools Your Champagne, Gives Romantic Glow Too

Designer Karim Rashid has turned out this multifunction champagne cooler just in time for the upcoming Milan Design Fair, and we have to admit it's rather beautiful. Produced in collaboration with Veuve Clicquot, the Globalight is supposed to keep your champers chilled for two hours and also sheds a halo of pink light: sitting on stepping stones in the middle of a lake is optional. Why that pink light, though? Might have a romantic impact on a special evening, perhaps. It'll certainly have an impact on your wallet: it's a 500-piece limited edition and costs US$4,000. [Luxury launches]