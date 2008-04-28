Vertu Gets Own Cheap Chinese Knock-Off: Veptu

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Those Chinese cloners have fired up their photocopiers again, this time hunting after big, expensive game: the luxury Vertu phones from Nokia. The Veptu clone phones actually look like the real deal, some even coming with 24k gold-plated cases, leather backs and up to 3.3 carats of embedded diamonds—are these real? Who knows. Each comes with a 176 x 220 TFT display, either a 1.3 or 2.0 megapixel camera and some have Bluetooth. They also have GPRS and play MP3s and MP4s, and come in a variety of dual-band and tri-band GSM setups. However similar they may look, they can't pack the same build quality: they're available for between $240 and $710. [Veptu via Bornrich via Chipchick]

