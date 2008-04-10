Verizon Restores Voicemail of Man's Deceased Wife in a Story That is Touchingly Creepy

In what has to be the saddest phone-related story ever, an 80-year-old man spent a part of every day listening to a voicemail recording of his deceased wife saying her name, "Catherine Whiting." Ever since her death in 2005, listening to the recording offered the man a small amount of comfort. However, when his service was upgraded earlier this year, the message was lost.

To compound the problem, the message was the only existing recording of his wife, so Mr. Whiting blamed Verizon for "taking her voice away." When Verizon got wind of the situation, they promptly restored the greeting from an archive while simultaneously restoring our faith that there might actually be humans behind our nation's faceless wireless carriers. [Fox News via MobHappy via BoingBoing]