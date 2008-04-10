Van Der Led WM2 Mobile Phone Watch Actually Looks Good Enough to Strap On

We've seen our share of mobile phone watches (here, here, here, and here), but this Van Der Led WM2 mobile phone watch is probably the first and only one we'd actually wear ourselves. There's a 1.3-megapixel camera, a 1.3-inch screen, a dialpad on the strap, 1GB storage for MP3/MP4 files, and stereo Bluetooth support. The only downside is its US$471 price tag, but anyone who's in the market for a mobile phone watch probably has that kind of spare cash to throw around and obviously doesn't care about how other people perceive them. [VanDerLed via Slippery Brick]